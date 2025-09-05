Jackie Buntan reveals late father fought internet battles against trolls for her: “He felt a sense of pride”

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan's late father always had her back. It included defending her from trolls who hounded her on social media.The 28-year-old Boxing Works standout fondly talked about in an interview with ONE Championship, relaying how her dad took a sense of pride in taking the cudgels for her against negative online comments.&quot;My dad actually commented back to these people on YouTube. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m trying to explain that you were born in America, so that’s why you represent the U.S.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but you don’t have to start commenting back to the trolls and fight those online battles.’&quot; Buntan said.She added, &quot;But with that stuff, you’re never gonna win, you know? Luckily, he stopped after that, but he felt a sense of pride and a feeling of trying to protect me from these people who have no idea about me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackie Buntan lost her father last year at the age of 64 following a two-year battle with colon cancer. But before he passed away, he was able to see his daughter realize her world championship goals after she claimed the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title in November when she defeated Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen.It is something she takes solace in despite her huge personal loss, knowing that she made her dad very proud over what she is truly passionate about.Jackie Buntan looks to continue making father proud in next matchWhile her father is no longer with her physically, Jackie Buntan looks to continue making him proud as she goes for another world title in her scheduled match this week in Thailand.The Filipino-American star shoots for double world champion status as she vies for the vacant ONE women's Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5. She will battle streaking Austrian fighter Stella Hemetsberger in the headlining contest of the marquee event emanating from Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.Jackie Buntan is seeking to add the Muay Thai gold to the strawweight kickboxing world title she claimed in her last fight in November.ONE Fight Night 35 will mark the first time that Buntan will see action in ONE Championship since losing her father last December.Meanwhile, out to frustrate her in her push for two-sport glory is Hemetsberger, winner of her last five matches, the last three under ONE Championship.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.