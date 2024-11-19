Jackie Buntan says women's Muay Thai has kept 'getting better and better' over the years: "Like a repeating pattern"

Jackie Buntan isn't just proud of what she has accomplished in her career thus far, she's proud of the progression and growth of female striking across the board.

With competitors like herself, Anissa Meksen, Smilla Sundell, and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, to name just four, all competing under the ONE Championship banner, they have helped to set a new standard for kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Buntan reached the pinnacle last time out at ONE 169 in her second world championship fight in ONE, she defeated Meksen via decision to win the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship about the fight, Jackie Buntan spoke about how far women's striking has come since she has been training and competing herself:

"I'm 27 now. I think about when I started this, when I was 11, when I was like 13 was when I was really interested in Muay Thai and at the time there were just a few female fighters in the states that were well known. Not to the level of where female athletes are known as now, but I think of it as just like a repeating patten that just keeps getting better and better."

Jackie Buntan will inspire others to follow a similar path

Through the success of competitors like Jackie Buntan, more young women are going to be inspired to train and dedicate themselves to martial arts.

Every sport needs its flag bearers and the Filipino-American striker has been a staple of ONE's Muay Thai divisions for some time now.

After realizing her dream of becoming a world champion by beating a veteran competitor in Meksen on her kickboxing debut, Buntan is sure to create a ripple effect for others. Her achievements won't only have a positive impact on the lives of her close-knit team and supporters.

