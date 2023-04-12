Jackie Buntan talks about always being the smaller fighter against her opponents

Jackie Buntan has discussed what it’s like to always have a height disadvantage in her fights.

Coming in at 5’4”, Buntan has been shorter than all of her ONE Championship opponents besides Daniela Lopez. The American’s sixth appearance in the Circle on May 5 will be no different as Diandra Martin will hold a four-inch height advantage with a four-inch longer reach advantage.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Buntan had this to say about being the shorter fighter:

“I think it’s kinda the same idea going into my, really all of my professional fights because everyone’s taller than me by a good amount. I got to work my way inside but that doesn’t mean I’m gonna bum rush in. I know I can’t go straight in because threats will be there. So I have to work my way inside and be able to stay inside range.”

Jackie Buntan last fought in December 2022, defeating Amber Kitchen to extend her promotional record to 4-1. The 25-year-old started her ONE tenure with three consecutive wins before losing against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Buntan’s next opponent will be Diandra Martin, who holds a 1-1 promotional record after defeating Kitchen in August 2022.

The intriguing strawweight Muay Thai matchup will go down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado during the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on North American soil.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 10 fight card featuring Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin below:

Poll : 0 votes