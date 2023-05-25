Jackie Buntan talks about Smilla Sundell’s “nasty habit” that makes her dangerous

Jackie Buntan believes Smilla Sundell’s ability to smother her opponents is what makes her so dangerous.

Buntan knows firsthand just how tough Sundell is, having shared the circle with the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion a little more than a year ago at ONE 156. To this day, it still stands Buntan’s only loss under the ONE Championship banner. A loss she is determined to avenge.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan shared her thoughts on the Swedish standout and what makes her so difficult to deal with:

“She has power behind her, she’s super long... I feel like she could possibly do well just because she has that nasty habit of smothering you. But it depends on who she’s competing against.”

Smilla Sundell has not competed since her win over Jackie Buntan last year, but with the Boxing Works product scoring a big win over Aussie standout Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10, she could find herself in line for a ONE world championship rematch. Since coming up short in their first meeting, Buntan has scored impressive back-to-back wins, making her the most logical contender.

Buntan also has her sights set on making history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. The question is, which opportunity will she reach for first?

Meanwhile, Smilla Sundell will make her own kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner, taking on Milana Bjelogric at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26.

