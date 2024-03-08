Jackie Buntan wary of ‘lefty’ Martine Michieletto’s crisp boxing skills: “She looks good with the hands”

Filipina-American striking sensation and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is heading into her next fight well-prepared, having done her due diligence in studying upcoming opponent Martine Michieletto.

Buntan and Michieletto lock horns at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan talked about Michieletto’s tendencies and what she believes she has to watch out for when she faces the wily Italian striker.

The 26-year-old Boxing Works product said:

“She has a kickboxing background. You can see it in her style as well. Obviously, it stood out to me that she’s a lefty. She looks good with the hands. She has quick, snappy punches, and she can clinch as well. So I think she’s well-rounded.”

Buntan is looking for her third straight victory in ONE Championship as she climbs back up the ladder looking for another shot at gold.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan excited for one last card with teammate Janet Todd: “It’s great energy”

Buntan can’t wait to compete on the same card with her Boxing Works teammate and mentor, Janet Todd, one last time.

Todd fights in the main event in a ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title unification against Phetjeeja. The American says it will be her last fight and will retire after.

Buntan told Sportskeeda:

“It’s great energy. I mean, it’s one thing to have your friends, you know, with you on fight week, but it’s another thing to have your teammate and a friend fighting along with you on the same event and having Janet here you know it's a special moment, especially since she's in the main event.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.