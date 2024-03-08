“What I want in my life is to start a family” - Janet Todd looks beyond fighting career ahead of retirement bout

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing queen ‘JT’ Janet Todd says she’s looking forward to entering a new stage in her life following her retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 20.

The American superstar is planning her exit from the martial arts world after having dedicated more than 15 years of her professional life to Muay Thai and kickboxing.

As she looks beyond her fighting career, Janet Todd explained to ONE Championship her ambitious plans to move on to the next step in her life, which she hopes includes having children.

‘JT’ told ONE:

“I've thought about it for a while. The other aspect of what I want in my life is to start a family, and I'm getting older. Women aren't fortunate enough to have kids in their 40s. Maybe some are, but I want that part of my life as well.”

It’s been a long and successful career for the 38-year-old veteran, but although it’s always a difficult decision to make, she leaves an amazing legacy behind.

Todd is one of the best pound-for-pound female strikers on the planet with 39 wins overall, including a 7-2 ONE Championship record. She became the proud owner of the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in 2020 when she defeated her old rival Stamp Fairtex by split decision.

She then followed it up with another championship victory for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai crown in 2022, to become the second woman in promotional history to simultaneously hold two world titles.

As ONE Fight Night 20 approaches, Todd’s one wish before she leaves is to conclude her martial arts journey as the undisputed kickboxing queen of ONE Championship.

Watch Todd vs. Phetjeeja live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd inspired her to take her skills to the next level

No one is more saddened by Janet Todd’s retirement than her training partner and friend, Jackie Buntan.

The two superstars have been blessed with training together over the past few years at their Boxing Works base in California.

Having Todd as a mentor to her own professional development will always be cherished by the young Filipino striker, who is also set to make an appearance on Todd’s final main event card at ONE Fight Night 20.

This week, Buntan expressed her gratitude towards Todd and the massive impact she’s had on her professional career as a martial artist.

Speaking to ONE, Buntan said:

“If someone that I train with, someone that I know closely, is able to do all of this, then I’m able to do the same. It’s like the saying, you can’t be what you can’t see. She really sparked that drive and motivation for me to see myself taking this to a higher level.”