"Jackie has made some improvements" - Smilla Sundell impressed by rival Jackie Buntan's evolution as a martial artist

Towering teenage sensation and reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell recently showered praise on a former adversary.

Sundell fought Filipina-American standout Jackie Buntan ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic back in April 22. She won via five-round unanimous decision, beating Buntan to a pulp to capture the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Since then, the two elite women's fighters have divulged into different paths. However, the 19-year-old phenom recently made comments about Buntan's apparent improvements.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sundell gave Buntan her props and had nothing but nice words to say.

The 19-year-old Swedish superstar said:

"Yeah, of course. Jackie has made some improvements. I think all of the girls do, every day. We go to the gym every day to get better, and yeah, that's with all the other girls."

A rematch between Sundell and Buntan has long been rumored to be in the works.

Buntan is currently riding a three-fight winning streak since her loss to 'The Hurricane', beating the likes of Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, and most recently, Martine Michieletto. So, if a rematch is made, it has definitely been earned.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell returns to defend her gold against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Strawweight Muay Thai queen 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell is gearing up for her next world title defense. The 19-year-old prodigy will head back to her adoptive home of Bangkok to don the 4-ounce gloves once again.

Sundell is set to face Russian star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

