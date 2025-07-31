Jailton Almeida issues definitive prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321 

Jailton Almeida believes that life priorities will significantly impact the outcome of the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight.

Aspinall will attempt the first defence of his undisputed title against Gane at UFC 321, scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida, the No.5-ranked heavyweight contender, gave his prediction for the fight:

“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority. If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.” [Via Translator] [H/t BJPenn.com]

Check out Jailton Almeida's comments below (11:45):

For reference, Aspinall is considered among the most well-rounded fighters in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Gane has explored several career opportunities outside MMA, acting in films and venturing into the start-up ecosystem as an angel investor in recent years. This has led many to believe that he is not fully committed to MMA.

Jailton Almeida on whether he would step up to face Tom Aspinall as a back-up fighter

Jailton Almeida is scheduled to face veteran fighter Alexander Volkov on the undercard of UFC 321, which is believed to be a potential title eliminator bout. In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida was asked if the UFC has approached him to serve as a backup fighter in case one of the main event fighters pulls out at the last minute. Almeida responded:

"There's nothing official being said to us so far, but they know I'm game. The fight that I really wanted was Aspinall. We're doing this one because we have to. If they need me there, even on the same night, I'll fight Aspinall. There's no problem there." [Via translator] [4:55]

Almeida is coming off a first-round TKO win over Serghei Spivak at UFC 311, which was his second consecutive victory since losing to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299.

