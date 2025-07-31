  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jailton Almeida issues definitive prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321 

Jailton Almeida issues definitive prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321 

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:15 GMT
Jailton Almeida (left) shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall (center) vs. Ciryl Gane (right). [Images courtesy: @malhadinho_ufc, @tomaspinallofficial and @ciryl_gane on Instagram]
Jailton Almeida (left) shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall (center) vs. Ciryl Gane (right). [Images courtesy: @malhadinho_ufc, @tomaspinallofficial and @ciryl_gane on Instagram]

Jailton Almeida believes that life priorities will significantly impact the outcome of the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight.

Ad

Aspinall will attempt the first defence of his undisputed title against Gane at UFC 321, scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida, the No.5-ranked heavyweight contender, gave his prediction for the fight:

“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority. If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.” [Via Translator] [H/t BJPenn.com]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jailton Almeida's comments below (11:45):

youtube-cover
Ad

For reference, Aspinall is considered among the most well-rounded fighters in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Gane has explored several career opportunities outside MMA, acting in films and venturing into the start-up ecosystem as an angel investor in recent years. This has led many to believe that he is not fully committed to MMA.

Jailton Almeida on whether he would step up to face Tom Aspinall as a back-up fighter

Jailton Almeida is scheduled to face veteran fighter Alexander Volkov on the undercard of UFC 321, which is believed to be a potential title eliminator bout. In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida was asked if the UFC has approached him to serve as a backup fighter in case one of the main event fighters pulls out at the last minute. Almeida responded:

Ad
"There's nothing official being said to us so far, but they know I'm game. The fight that I really wanted was Aspinall. We're doing this one because we have to. If they need me there, even on the same night, I'll fight Aspinall. There's no problem there." [Via translator] [4:55]

Almeida is coming off a first-round TKO win over Serghei Spivak at UFC 311, which was his second consecutive victory since losing to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications