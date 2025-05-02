Jaime Munguía vs. Bruno Surace 2: Live round-by-round updates

The Jaime Munguía vs. Bruno Surace 2 round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight rematch. The stakes are high for both men, especially given the nature of their first encounter, which ended in stunning fashion.
Munguía has spent the majority of his career regarding as a heavy-handed puncher with an iron chin. He was powerful enough to shut his opponent's lights out, and tough enough to walk through their best shots without incident. Surace, by contrast, is a French regional fighter with a reputation for being pillow-fisted.
In fact, prior to his first bout with Munguía, he had never even fought outside of his home country. He spent most of the fight getting outworked, and was even dropped. Yet, in round six, he did the impossible, something that even the great Canelo Álvarez had failed to do.
He knocked Munguía out for the first time in the latter's career. Yet, despite his improbable heroics, no one expects him to beat his rival in the rematch. DraftKings Sportsbook, for example, lists Munguía as a staggering -1100 favorite, while Surace is a +650 underdog.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The main card starts on May 3 at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for Americans, 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans, and 2:00 AM A.S.T. (Arabian Standard Time) for Saudi fans. However, the Munguía vs. Surace fight is expected for 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. / 2:00 AM B.S.T. / 4:00 AM A.S.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight rematch.
Jaime Munguía vs. Bruno Surace 2
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12: