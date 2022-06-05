"Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut?" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik "confused" about Alexander Volkov stoppage

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is still confused after his fight against Alexander Volkov was stopped by referee Herb Dean in the first round. According to ‘Bigi Boy’, he was far from giving up the bout after he and ‘Drago’ began trading heavy blows.

The headlining bout of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ended at 2:12 of the first round when Dean decided to step in and call it off. Rozenstruik was the first to hit the Russian with a barrage of punches, and 'Drago' answered with his own combination, even punching Rozenstruik’s mouthpiece out. Alexander Volkov continued his offense, eventually wobbling the Suriname native against the fence.

This forced Herb Dean to step in and end the fight, much to Rozenstruik’s dismay. ‘Bigi Boy’ posted on Twitter that he was disappointed and "confused" that the fight ended the way it did and shared his thoughts:

"Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56"

"Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56"

Alexander Volkov reacts to claims of an early stoppage

‘Drago’ didn’t mind that referee Herb Dean stopped the fight when he did. During the post-fight press conference, the Russian fighter was asked what he thought about the stoppage. Volkov replied:

“It’s not my fault, anyway. Referee stopped this. But, you know, he, like, go out of me after stoppage. In the moment I hit him, he was little bit like, knocked out... I was ready to throw him down and continue on my work. So, anyway, he was in a bad position. Referee stopped this fight. But anyway, he was like, in a really bad position. And he like, takes so many hard punches, and he was little bit knocked out.”

Understandably, 'Drago' pointed out that the referee would be the best person to answer the question about why he decided to stop the fight when he did.

Watch the UFC Vegas 56 Post-Fight press conference in the video below:

Thanks to this win over 'Bigi Boy', Alexander Volkov bounced back from a first-round submission loss to Tom Aspinall that he suffered back in March. Volkov holds wins over notable heavyweight fighters like Marcin Tybura and Alistair Overeem but has suffered defeats to names like Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes, and Derrick Lewis.

