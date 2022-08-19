Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus set for UFC Fight Night on October 1

Jairzinho Rozenstruik announced on Thursday that he's preparing to step foot back into the octagon, with Chris Daukaus set to be the man standing across the cage from him.

The American is coming off back-to-back knockout defeats and will be hoping to recapture the form that led him to four straight wins with the UFC. The 32-year-old suffered his first UFC setback when he headlined a Fight Night with Derrick Lewis last year, with Curtis Blaydes handing him his subsequent knockout loss.

Revealing his next opponent in a short video posted on social media, Jairzinho Rozenstruik said he is returning to the octagon later this year and promised to finish Chris Daukaus when the two eventually lock horns.

"I'm here [in California] having a good time, training a little bit for my next fight... October 1st, I'm fighting Chris Daukaus in Las Vegas."

The two heavy hitters are certain to put on a show, as the pair have only ever seen a fight go to decision a combined four times in 33 professional mixed martial arts bouts.

The #9 and #10 heavyweights will be hoping to cut their bad run of form inside the octagon, getting back to winning ways, and push up the division in search of a potential title opportunity in the future.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus and other big fights at UFC Fight Night on October 1

It is unclear where Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukus will be on the card of UFC Fight Nith. But one certainty is that the event on October 1 will be headlined by the electrifying strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

Cody Gabrandt will make his return to bantamweight after a failed flyweight run and the experienced Rani Yahya will meet him in the middle of the cage. Brendan Allen and Krzysztof Jotko are on a collision course as the two middleweights will be hoping to prove a point and stake a claim in the top 15 of the division.

In a potential Fight of the Year candidate scrap, the rangy Randy Brown will throw hands with the tough and durable Francisco Trinaldo, as the aging Brazilian looks to put a stop to 'Rude Boy's' winning streak inside the octagon.

Heavy-hitting Guido Cannetti faces the striking finesse of Randy Costa. Raoni Barcelos and Trevin Jones have vowed to unleash fireworks when they collide in the prelims. Last, but not the least, fans will witness the return of 'The Warrior Princess' Cheyanne Vlismas.

