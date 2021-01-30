Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane gets a new date and replaces light heavyweight showdown

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has announced on Twitter that his matchup against Ciryl Gane has been moved to the UFC Vegas 20 card. According to Bigi Boy, the fight will be five rounds, meaning it is likely to headline the February 27th card.

The UFC Vegas 20 card was originally set to be headlined by Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka. But, by the looks of it, there could be a change of main event, even though the UFC is yet to release an official statement.

Here is what Jarizinho Rozenstruik posted on Twitter:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was initially set to meet Ciryl Gane on the UFC on the 13th March card. The location for the event was yet to be confirmed by the promotion but the two heavyweight hitters will now meet at an earlier date.

As for the fight between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka, nothing has been announced so far in regards to the light heavyweight showdown. Former title contender Reyes is on the back of a loss to Jan Blachowicz and would love nothing more than a comeback win. But, Prochazka has been on the rise in the UFC and could turn out to be a very dangerous opponent.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane are two of the fast risers in the UFC's heavyweight division

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has already stepped into the octagon with some of the deadliest UFC heavyweights. Bigi Boy has a win over the veteran Alistair Overeem and also stepped up to challenge Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Even though that fight didn't go Rozenstruik's way, it sure was a learning experience for him.

On the other hand, Ciryl Gane is on the back of his biggest UFC win so far. In his last octagon outing at UFC 256, the Frenchman defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the second round of their meeting.

The five-round showdown on March 27 promises to be another fight to watch out for at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.