Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to do battle in the squared circle in August, and the pair recently attended the first of many press conferences ahead of the event.

'The Problem Child' was interviewed by MMA Junkie following the press conference, where he admitted that Diaz's composed demeanor threw him off. Paul expected the Stockton native to be far more emotionally charged than he was, based on the amount of trash-talk Nate Diaz has posted on social media.

Jake Paul said:

"He was calm and respectful... I wanted to get him riled up because he talked that sh*t on social media and said everything on interviews. But today when we were face to face, he acted like a b*tch. He was just hella nice. It doesn't make any sense."

Concerns about whether the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz would go through or not began several weeks ago. The Stockton native was captured choking a Logan Paul lookalike to sleep during a street brawl, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Speculation rose about how Diaz's legal trouble could affect his fight with 'The Problem Child', but it seems that there will be no repercussions to follow.

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul's "hella nice" comments, shares thoughts on Betr reporter's insulting question

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul appeared at the first press conference ahead of their clash in the squared circle in August. 'The Problem Child' admitted that he was taken aback by Diaz's calm attitude, and the Stockton native has now responded to his opponent's comments.

Diaz also shared his thoughts on the disrespectful question he was asked by 'reporter' Derrick from Betr Media, who is an employee of Jake Paul. He said this to Diaz:

"Nate I’m actually a boxer myself and I have been trying to get on this undercard. I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick? If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his f***ing a**."

Nate Diaz was interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he shared his thoughts on both Paul's comments and the incident at the press conference:

"We're not fighting today. I'm a professional. I'm a professional athlete. I'm not running around getting into fights like they're making me out to be. They got these young YouTubers out here making attacks for clout."

Diaz continued by saying:

"It was just amateur, just be nice."

