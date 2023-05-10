Jake Paul promises to fire employee for disrespecting Nate Diaz and his brother Nick during recent press conference

The much-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference took place at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and it was everything fans had hoped for. Paul resorted to his typical ways in an attempt to elicit a reaction from his opponent, whilst Diaz remained frank throughout the press conference, unimpressed by the event's theatrics.

However, one moment in particular seemed to bother Nate Diaz, when an employee of Jake Paul, who introduced himself as a reporter from Betr Media, attempted to pick a fight with the former UFC star's older brother Nick Diaz. The reporter was impolite in his approach and could be heard saying:

“Nate I’m actually a boxer myself and I have been trying to get on this undercard, I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick? If he’s anything like you I think I’d beat his f***ing a**.”

Diaz remained calm as the reporter spoke, then clapped back at him with a sharp warning and called the approach "stupid." Displeased by the reporter's conduct, even his employer Jake Paul decided to terminate him on the spot during the press conference. Paul stated:

“He works for my company. I’ll handle that later. I’m sorry about that Nate. I’ll fire him later. Derrick shut up. Derrick shut up.”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is scheduled for August 5 at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will be contested with 10-ounce gloves at 185 pounds.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Former UFC star sheds light on whether the trilogy fight with Conor McGregor will happen in MMA

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's careers will be inextricably intertwined because of the two epic fights they both participated in. The two UFC stars shared the octagon twice in what was one of the organization's biggest pay-per-view draws in history.

Diaz submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196, and McGregor exacted his revenge at UFC 202, hence a third bout between the two is inevitable. However, Diaz has parted ways with the UFC, at least for the time being, though he promises to return in the future. When he does, the third fight with McGregor is what he has his eyes on besides fighting for the UFC championship.

Following the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference, the Stockton native cast light on the likelihood of the trilogy bout. Diaz remarked:

“I don’t think about it like that, but regardless of that, I would like to get the third fight with Conor. think it’s inevitable. For sure, we’ll be fighting."

