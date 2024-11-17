Most of the combat sports community was upset by Jake Paul's boxing encounter with Mike Tyson, particularly Francis Ngannou, who took a dig at the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In response, Paul clapped back at Ngannou, which sparked a discussion among the fans worldwide. Many agreed with Ngannou's remarks and chastised the 27-year-old for facing Tyson.

This past Friday, Paul took on Tyson in a two-minute, eight-round heavyweight boxing contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite the difference in their age, the fight went the distance and Paul got his hand raised by a unanimous decision.

Ngannou, who has frequently mentioned Tyson as one of his major idols and inspirations for becoming a professional fighter, took to X to deliver a warning to 'The Problem Child' following his victory over the boxing legend, writing:

''Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps''

In response, Paul mocked Ngannou, claiming Jon Jones was the better heavyweight fighter of the two:

"Clout chasing doesn't suit you legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all"

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan bashed Paul, writing:

''Have some shame bro''

Another asked Paul to face Ngannou, writing:

''You’re a heavyweight right? Crossover right? Ngannou makes sense based on your own perimeters tbh and he’s almost 40.''

Other fans wrote:

''This fight is a no brainer. Let's make it happen boys''

''Clout? You are getting ahead of yourself. Your crowning achievement is winning on pts vs a 58yr old. You are a circus act, like the Elephant Man was in the last century.''

Check out more reactions below:

Mike Tyson issues post-fight statement following his loss to Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, who had a near-death experience months before his bout with Jake Paul, remains optimistic despite his defeat to 'The Problem Child' this past Friday.

Following his unanimous decision loss, Tyson took to X and issued a post-fight statement, thanking everyone who came to support him, particularly his family.

''This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.''

