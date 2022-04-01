Jake Paul believes he is a better boxer than Dustin Poirier 

Jake Paul recently stated that he is a better boxer than UFC star Dustin Poirier.

The YouTuber turned pro-boxer appeared on The Journey Podcast, where he was first asked how a potential boxing bout between him and Conor McGregor would play out. 'The Problem Child' believes he will win against the former two-division UFC champion as he said:

"Yeah, very easily as well. That's even right now. Catch him two, three fights from now, it's really bad for him. He's on the decline, drunk all the time, lost his motivation, doesn't really have a reason for why he's fighting other than his ego. And I'm getting better exponentially every single day."

Paul further added that he is willing to take on 'Notorious' in MMA as the Irishman will not agree to a boxing bout. The Cleveland native is confident of his chances against McGregor in the cage as well.

'The Problem Child' said that even Dustin Poirier, who Paul considers to be an inferior boxer to him, was having success against McGregor in the standup exchanges:

"He just looks like s**t. I am a better boxer than Dustin Poirier. Look what Dustin did to him in the first round. Again, it goes back to him being out of his prime and me barely coming into it."

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring

Jake Paul recently announced that he will have his next boxing fight in August. However, 'The Problem Child' is yet to announce his next opponent.

Paul is currently 5-0 as a boxer, having stopped all four opponents he's faced. He viciously knocked out former UFC welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley in his last fight. The bout in December 2021 was a rematch of their fight earlier in the year, where Paul won a decision over 'The Chosen One'. The general criticism of the 25-year-old is that he is yet to face a traditional boxer inside the ring.

Jake Paul was set to face Tommy Fury not too long ago. 'The Chosen One' stepped in after 'TNT' suffered an injury and had to pull out of the proposed bout. It will be interesting to see who Paul will fight next.

