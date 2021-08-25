"His ego can't handle it" - Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor's losing streak has revealed his 'real' self

Jake Paul has never been one to miss an opportunity to take shots at Conor McGregor. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently built on that trend, flaming the Irishman for a degree of inelegance in the face of adversity after having conceded two losses to Dustin Poirier.

While in conversation with True Geordie, Jake Paul offered his two cents on the Dubliner's gradual decline and his inability to accept the loss for what it is - a learning curve.

"It's a guy who was king for so long, and he's been dethroned, and his ego can't handle it. You see the real Conor McGregor come out, and his identity is broken, and he's just sort of holding on for dear life. His ego's taken a hit, and he doesn't like it. That's what you see here," asserted Jake Paul.

Catch the entire segment with Jake Paul right here:

Jake Paul feels Tyron Woodley is a harder fight than Conor McGregor

Ever since Jake Paul made his way onto the combat sports circuit, he has hoped to bag a fight against Conor McGregor. Although it may seem like the Irishman is no longer the same fighter he once was, 'The Problem Child' still believes in the potential that this fight would carry.

However, he believes that 'Notorious' is gradually losing his footing at the pinnacle of combat sports due to his antics. Talking about the same, he highlighted the contrast in the progression of their careers.

"I still think it is one of the biggest fights that could happen in the fight world today. But, you know, if he keeps on this path, it's just not going to look good for him. You know, he's going down, I'm going up. It's funny when I first called him out, people were like, 'He'll kill you. It's easy.' And then like, now, I think Tyrone Woodley is a harder fight than McGregor," declared Jake Paul.

While a fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul could very well be a fan-favorite, if the Dubliner doesn't check his conduct, it may seem like a mismatch.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh