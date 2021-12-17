Jake Paul believes snatching Floyd Mayweather's hat ahead of Logan Paul fight sold 400,000 more PPV buys

The build-up to the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match saw Jake Paul storm over to the 50-0 boxing legend and steal his hat in an attempt to create a viral moment. The younger Paul now believes that the reckless act of snatching Mayweather's hat played a huge role in driving PPV buys for the boxing showdown.

During an interaction with Graham Bensinger, 'The Problem Child' explained how the incident made the fight so much bigger:

"I think he [Logan Paul] was just caught off-guard, he was scared for me because he didn't know what happened. He saw me getting jumped by 20 different guys, so as an older brother, he was freaking out and panicking and then I think he realized, 'oh wow, that just made this fight so much more real' and the storyline got 10 times better because Floyd's pissed off, now he wants to kill the Paul brothers and then the next day, news articles come out saying he's training harder than he was training against McGregor to fight Logan. So now the fight got that much more real. The videos accumulated over a billion dollars in media value for free just because I got punched in the face. And I'm like, 'yo I just sold you probably like 400,000 more pay-per-view buys so you could thank me later.'"

You can watch Jake Paul's full interaction with Graham Bensinger below:

Jake Paul on the tussle with Floyd Mayweather

The match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was only an exhibition, but the energy around the fight was apparently tense, thanks to Jake Paul. The Cleveland native admitted he had planned the stunt ahead of time, but wasn't expecting the kind of reaction he received from the undefeated boxing superstar. Here's what Paul said during an interview with Chael Sonnen:

“I didn’t think he was gonna get that mad over a hat.”

You can watch Jake Paul's full interview with Chael Sonnen below:

Jake Paul is preparing to return to the boxing ring on December 18 to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who is stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Tommy Fury. This will be the second time the two fighters have squared off inside the boxing ring this year.

In their first meeting in August, Jake Paul won the match via split decision, however, 'T-Wood' had been calling for a rematch ever since. That wish has now been granted, with Fury out of the picture.

Edited by Genci Papraniku