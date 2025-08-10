Jake Paul calls out British journalist for backtracking on fight-staging claims after lawsuit threat: "Gets on his knees and apologizes"

Jake Paul recently fired back at British journalist Piers Morgan, who previously chastised the 28-year-old for fighting opponents who were significantly older than him. Some even accused Paul of fixing his boxing contests, prompting him to hire lawyer Alex Spiro, who has represented many celebrity clients in the past.

Paul stated that he would sue anyone who claimed his fights were fixed. As a result, Morgan went to X and issued a lengthy statement expressing his feelings about 'The Problem Child,' writing:

''I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been “boring staged bullsh*t.” What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport.''

He continued:

''I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal. But if reports are correct that Jake is now in negotiations to fight Anthony Joshua, that would obviously be a seriously credible bout against one of the best heavyweights in the world. Jake is welcome to come on Uncensored to discuss this, and verbally slug it out with me, anytime.''

In response, Paul shared Morgan's X post on his Instagram story and took a dig at the 60-year-old:

''Omg the first peasant that I sue gets on his knees and apologizes - who am I suing next for lying on my name?''

Screenshot of Jake Paul's Instagram story

Boxing promoter talks about Jake Paul's potential fight with a former champion

Jake Paul, who improved his boxing record to 12-1 by securing a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, is aiming to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Matchroom Sport's chairman Eddie Hearn gave a positive update regarding the potential matchup:

''This bizarre world that we live in, I think Jake Paul is absolutely the front-runner to fight Anthony Joshua next. I'm here in New York for a meeting about that fight. There's open dialogue between myself and Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul's manager] and MVP [Most Valuable Promotions]. I can't sit here and tell you this is a 50/50 match-up. The whole thing is bizarre...I think it's the only reason we're going to see this fight because Jake Paul and his merry men are telling him that AJ's punch resistance is gone, 'this is a great time to fight him.'''

