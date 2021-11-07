Jake Paul calls out Dana White for 'disrespecting' Rose Namajunas during her UFC 268 fight

Jake Paul has called out Dana White yet again. This time, 'The Problem Child' jibed at White for allegedly 'disrespecting' Rose Namajunas at the recently concluded UFC 268 pay-per-view. Namajunas defended her strawweight title in a rematch with former champion Zhang Weili.

White, who was sitting octagon side to witness the contest, was snapped watching the recently concluded boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

Paul shared the image on his Instagram story, calling out White for not paying attention to the UFC strawweight championship clash. He also congratulated Namajunas for retaining her title in the rematch with Zhang at UFC 268.

"Aye Dana, how you gonna disrespect Thug Rose like that? Congrats champ @rosenamajunas," Paul wrote.

Jake Paul's Instagram story jibing at Dana White

Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas went to war in a much-anticipated rematch at UFC 268. While the former champion troubled Rose with leg kicks throughout the fight, Namajunas dug deep to stay in the contest. In the championship rounds, 'Thug Rose' stepped her foot on the gas.

Taking the fight to the ground, Namajunas dominated and controlled proceedings from the half-mount position, clearly winning the last couple of rounds. At the end of the bout, Namajunas was declared the winner via split decision.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope #AndSTILL!



🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! 🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! #UFC268 #AndSTILL!🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! #UFC268 https://t.co/bo6xpfFane

Dana White explains why he was watching Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant during UFC 268

It is no secret that Dana White's passion for combat sports started with boxing, and he follows the sport regularly. On this occasion, he was seen tuning into the Canelo fight during the co-main event of UFC 268, which may have surprised some fans.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#UFC Dana White talks Canelo PPV, says he bet $100K on Canelo to win by KO. Dana White talks Canelo PPV, says he bet $100K on Canelo to win by KO.#UFC https://t.co/QuRlgDmILp

White, however, has revealed that he bet $100,000 on Alvarez and ended up winning $41,000. The UFC supremo said he watched the fight during Namajunas-Weili because he likes Canelo and bet money on the match.

"I like Canelo. I bet on Canelo - that's why I watched the fight. I bet $100,000 on him to win by knock-out," White said.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh