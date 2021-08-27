"Jake Paul can box" - UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski casts his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul.

In an interview with LowKick MMA, the Australian picked the former UFC welterweight champion to emerge victorious this weekend against Paul.

"This is a big step up for Jake Paul. Jake Paul can box though. You gotta give him credit he can box, but at the same time, do I think he's gonna knock out Tyron Woodley? I don't think so. And Tyron Woodley is a dangerous guy, you know what I mean? If Tyron Woodley's fit and it goes in the later rounds, Tyron could definitely get the finish in them rounds. So man, I'm gonna have to go with Tyron Woodley... I feel like Tyron Woodley would get it done," said Alex Volkanovski.

In the interview, Volkanovski also gave his prediction for the upcoming featherweight main event on August 28 between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

"I feel like if Giga [Chikadze] can, you know, fight the right fight, he can get it done. Obviously, [Edson] Barboza's dangerous. If you give him time to set up strikes... If you stand in front of him and let him do his thing, he's one of the craziest fighters you wanna be in front of... You need to lead the dance and I think if Giga can do that he can take the win... I think he's gonna have some good strategy to nullify a lot of what Barboza does and get the win that way."

You can watch the full interview below:

Alex Volkanovski will next be in action in September at UFC 266. He'll be locked inside the octagon with Brian Ortega in a fight for the featherweight championship.

Tyron Woodley will be competing in his first professional boxing match

Tyron Woodley will step into the squared circle for the first time as a professional boxer on August 29 against Jake Paul.

There is a clause in the fight contract that states that Paul will be eligible for a rematch if Woodley ends up winning the eight-round fight.

