Jake Paul claims Mike Tyson "was the one who wanted it to be a pro fight" while addressing potential post-fight fan backlash

Jake Paul has finally addressed the fan backlash over his upcoming professional boxing match with Mike Tyson. The influencer-turned-pugilist uploaded a YouTube video on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. In the video, 'The Problem Child' touched on numerous topics revolving around his fight with Tyson.

Many were critical of the bout being scheduled as a professional boxing match, despite certain concessions being made. Among them are the size of the gloves being 14 ounces instead of 12 or 10 ounces, as well as the fact that the bout will have two-minute rounds instead of the traditional three.

"They're just going to say he's old and you disrespected him and all that sh*t, but I just want to make it clear. Mike Tyson was the one who wanted it to be a pro fight. Mike got into training camp and called up people on my team and were like 'Let's do a pro fight, is Jake down?'"

Despite all of the backlash, Paul dismissed the criticism aimed toward him for his decision to box the heavyweight boxing great. He even urged his detractors to watch a different sport instead of his fight:

"But yes, I'm going in there and now it's a pro fight. It's on my record, and I'm going to f***ing put him down and if people are pissed about it, then watch soccer."

Check out Paul talk about boxing Tyson (2:54 and 3:54):

Jake Paul has also been criticized for Mike Tyson's age

The main criticism the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout has received is focused on Tyson's age. The pair are set to lock horns on July 20, by which time the former heavyweight boxing champion will be 58 years old. In short, there will be a 31-year age difference between him and Paul come fight night.

Despite many labeling it a shame, Paul has continued to market the matchup.