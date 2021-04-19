Jake Paul claims he will knockout Nate Diaz inside three rounds in potential fight

Jake Paul has claimed that he will knock Nate Diaz out inside three rounds in a potential fight.

'The Problem Child' and 'The Stockton Slugger' have engaged in a verbal back and forth with each other in the past. Jake Paul has previously called out several notable MMA fighters, including Nate Diaz. Not one to be outdone, Diaz fired back at Paul.

On that note, Jake Paul now seems to have reignited his feud with Nate Diaz. In the aftermath of his big win over Ben Askren, Paul took to Twitter and claimed that he’d KO Diaz within three rounds if they were to ever fight one another. The consensus is that Paul has called out Diaz to face him in a pro boxing bout, not an MMA bout.

Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3🤐 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Internet personality, actor, rapper, and social media influencer Jake Paul has been training in the art of boxing over the past few years. Paul went from competing in a white-collar boxing bout against fellow YouTuber Deji to eventually making the transition to the sport of professional boxing.

Since his professional boxing debut in January 2020, Jake Paul has racked up three wins, all by way of KO/TKO. Paul has faced increasingly tougher opposition in his young career thus far, although none have been against professional boxers.

Jake Paul made his pro boxing debut with a first-round TKO win over YouTuber AnEsonGib (January 2020). Paul's second fight was a second-round KO victory against former NBA star Nate Robinson (November 2020).

This was followed by Jake Paul’s third fight, which was his most recent one. This fight witnessed Paul face former UFC star and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in the headlining bout of the Triller Fight Club event on April 17th, 2021. 'The Problem Child' put on a dominant performance against 'Funky', securing a first-round TKO win over Askren.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz’s most recent fight was a third-round TKO loss against Jorge Masvidal in their BMF title fight at UFC 244 (November 2019).

Is a Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight on the horizon?

Nate Diaz (left); Leon Edwards (right)

Nate Diaz is currently scheduled to face number three-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round bout that’ll serve as the co-headliner for UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021. The belief is that the winner of this matchup will be accorded the next shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul just competed against Ben Askren. Although the 24-year-old up-and-coming boxer faces no dearth of worthy foes, his next opponent hasn’t been finalized as of yet.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, a potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

