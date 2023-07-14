Jake Paul crashes Logan and Nina Agdal's place for a sneaky post-engagement prank - "Did you get me a glass ring?"

Jake Paul recently played a hilarious prank on his older brother Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal.

Earlier this week, the older Paul sibling surprised his fans by announcing his engagement to the Danish model. The couple reportedly met socially in New York last year and began going out together soon after. Logan Paul finally popped the question when they were on vacation in Italy.

While the younger Paul sibling was undoubtedly over the moon for his older brother, he couldn't help but play a mischievous prank on the betrothed couple.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Jake Paul can be seen turning up at Logan Paul's house to congratulate him and his fiance. 'The Problem Child' then subtly asked Agdal if he could see the engagement ring his older brother proposed with.

He then quickly pulled out a diamond testing device and placed it on the ring. As lights on the device started going off, 'The Maverick' can be seen nervously looking at Jake Paul, who was pretending to be shocked. As commotion ensued, Nina Agdal looked at her to-be-husband and asked:

"Did you get me a glass ring?"

After Logan Paul jumped up and grabbed the device, 'The Problem Child' revealed that it was a prank and the diamonds were real.

Watch the full video below:

Jake Paul has an emotional reaction to Logan Paul getting engaged

It is no secret that blood is thicker than water in the Paul family. Jake Paul and his older brother have always been thick as thieves and rose to fame together. While they had their share of ups and downs, the two brothers are still close and are often seen supporting each other's endeavors.

In a recent episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' shared his reaction to Logan Paul getting engaged. The YouTuber-turned-boxer claimed that he never imagined Logan getting hitched and expressed how happy he was for him. He said:

"That's fu*king crazy, I never thought Logan would get engaged. I didn't think he'd ever get married. You know why? There was a point where I don't think you saw him as much down here in Puerto Rico where he was like hopeless."

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is set to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 'The Problem Child' will be hoping to redeem his tough loss against Tommy Fury earlier this year.

