"Woop that divvy weirdo" - Nate Diaz's thrilling new trailer for Jake Paul fight raises MMA fans' hopes for a victory

Fans are reacting after the official trailer for the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul dropped on YouTube and has many excited about his chances heading into his boxing debut.

The Stockton native fought out his UFC contract last year and ended his tenure with an impressive submission win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Fans took notice of his boxing ability in the trailer and believe he is more than capable of defeating Paul on August 5.

Fans wrote:

"Big up Nate Diaz. Woop that divvy weirdo." [@ryustreetfighter8722 - YouTube]

"This is so freaking epic...Nate is a soldier just like his brother. I just hope he doesn't hurt Jake too bad." [@bouutiquems3578 - YouTube]

"I just hope this dude doesn't lose just for the money, knock this paul clown out diaz!" [@ayeejaayy5848 - YouTube]

"This should be a complete stomp by diaz" [@@EL-cw9do - YouTube]

The former TUF winner has expressed his desire to compete in boxing for quite some time and will finally get his opportunity against 'The Problem Child', who is coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury. The trailer featured clips from Nate Diaz's UFC career, which led fans to believe that legal issues could arise, while others mentioned that they are now convinced he will win the fight.

"Lol UFC gonna sue the heck out of this trailer." [@ricky34939 - YouTube]

"Kill or be killed lets go" [@shanefernandes2935 - YouTube]

"NATE DIAZ WILL DEFINITELY BEAT JAKE PAUL BELIEVE THAT!!!" [@johnvandamjr1871 - YouTube]

"Please humble this fool, Nate." [@aminals8933 - YouTube]

"Now jake can't beat nate let's not get crazy" [@mcallstar7 - YouTube]

It will be interesting to see whether there are noticeable changes in the bettling lines as the fight date nears.

Chelsea Chandler accuses Jake Paul of steroid use ahead of his fight with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has been accused of PED and steroid use on by many in the MMA community in the past, including Dana White. UFC women's featherweight Chelsea Chandler was the most recent fighter to make the accusation when asked about the fight.

During her UFC Vegas 77 pre-fight media availability, Chandler gave her prediction for the fight and noted that there could be a noticeable advantage for the Stockton native. The 29-year-old mentioned that she believes the YouTuber-turned-boxer is using steroids and it will lead to fatigue in the later rounds, saying:

"Look at Jake [Paul], he is on steroids. Okay, and those guys gas out. You got big muscles, they get tired. So, Nate pushes it into the later rounds, I think he's gonna take it."

