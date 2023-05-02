Jake Paul defends Francis Ngannou against online backlash over ONE Championship failed deal controversy

As another potential destination falls through, Francis Ngannou has received backlash from fans who believe he made a huge mistake in leaving the UFC. While his options aren't as broad as they once were, Jake Paul has come to his defense, insisting that he is still the best MMA heavyweight in the world.

Despite being offered a reported $8 million per fight deal, 'The Predator' decided to depart from the UFC due to a multitude of reasons, primarily his interest in competing in a boxing ring. While many other MMA companies would grant him his wish to box, he is still having a hard time finding a new home and remains a free agent.

After news of ONE pulling out of the race to sign Francis Ngannou because of "non-financial matters," fans were quick to criticize the former UFC heavyweight champion, prompting Jake Paul to offer his support.

"Funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit/narrative. Francis is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist ONE Championship decided not to submit a final offer to Francis Ngannou.



ONE CEO Chatri Sidyodtong: “I met with Francis for almost three hours. I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters”



During his time in the octagon, Ngannou showcased his finishing prowess, ending an incredible 91% of his wins by stoppage. His knockout power dubbed him one of the scariest fighters in the world and he has goals of translating that frightening ability over into the boxing ring.

'The Predator' scored knockouts over former MMA champions Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. Alongside those wins, he secured victories against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Ciryl Gane, giving him one of the best records the division has ever seen.

Why is Francis Ngannou struggling to strike a deal with MMA promotions following his UFC release?

As previously mentioned, Francis Ngannou turned down a huge chunk of money from the UFC to pursue his dreams of competing at the highest level in the boxing ring, but why is he struggling to strike a deal with other MMA promotions?

While his rate of signing for an organization will be high, those such as ONE Championship have no problem paying his worth, but have insisted that it's his other requests that forced the deal to break down.

Despite reports claiming he may have a tough time signing for a company in the sport unless things change, it was revealed that he potentially already has an agreement with the PFL, which is why other promotions are struggling to hire him.

