Jake Paul defends Mike Tyson after airplane incident - "You should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s a**"

Internet sensation turned boxer Jake Paul came to Mike Tyson’s defense after the recent airplane incident where 'Iron' Mike punched a fellow passenger.

In his most recent tweet, ‘The Problem Child’ stated that anyone being heckled in public like Mike Tyson should have the legal right to beat the transgressor. He also slammed the current generation for their ignorance:

“If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was, you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s a**. This generation thinks they can get away with anything.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass.



From the information available so far, it appears as though Tyson lost control and beat up a passenger who had seemingly been harassing him on a few different occasions during a flight. This led to a heated confrontation between the two.

Watch the video, acquired by TMZ Sports, below:

The passenger was left with a bruised and bloodied face in the aftermath. The man who recorded the footage of the whole incident can be heard saying, "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson."

'Iron' Mike's representative told TMZ Sports that the man was not only harassing their client but also threw a water bottle at him before the flight. They added that the passenger was aggressive during the entirety of the incident. Tyson's representatives said:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

Mike Tyson on how he feels about being challenged by Jake Paul

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson discussed a variety of topics, including how he felt after Jake Paul challenged him to a fight.

During the conversation, ‘Iron' Mike was asked by Joe Rogan if he gets annoyed when challenged by a young boxer like Jake Paul. Tyson said:

"No, it doesn't, I don't think. I think it is awesome... I think it's cool."

Joe Rogan considered it "insulting" to challenge someone with the legendary status of Mike Tyson. The boxer didn't agree with Rogan as he thought that one shouldn’t take himself too seriously.

Tyson elaborated on his opinion:

"You can't take yourself too serious. I mean, the world will turn on you if you take yourself too serious. Who the hell am I to take myself too serious? Made all this money, got this reputation ... I have a great life... how am I gonna be mad at stuff? Really think about it. When my ego is not involved, who can I really be mad at somebody?"

Watch the conversation between 'Iron' Mike and Joe Rogan below:

