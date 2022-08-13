You make millions but won't increase fighter pay or let them quit - Jake Paul destroys Dana White for recent comment saying pay raise "never going to happen"

Jake Paul took another swipe at UFC President Dana White after his recent comments on the fighter pay situation in one of his videos.

In a recent tweet, Paul hit out at the 53-year-old for claiming that fighters in the UFC are paid as per what they're required to do. His tweet read:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

He earlier tweeted against Dana White saying that he pays his athletes less than any other organization in the sport. Paul also added that those who don't see this fact are one of White's "sheeps", while also raising concerns about fighters' healthcare and a fair split of revenue.

They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. Greg Rosenstein @grosenstein



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."



youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay."You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid." Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay. "You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… https://t.co/Ix79jgAUrZ No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps.They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st… No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st…

Paul has also claimed that every fighter should earn a minimum of $50,000 per fight, get 50 per cent of UFC's profits, and long-term healthcare with an organized structure.

Dana White claims fighters get paid more than they are contracted to

The topic of fighter pay has been a constant discussion with the UFC boss. However, he recently spoke on the issue in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that fighters' salaries have risen considerably in recent times. He said:

"We're the only promoter in the history of the world ever that pays people more than what they are contractually obligated to make. And that's every single fighter on the roster makes more than they are contracted to make. Fighter pay has gone up."

Dana White spoke about fighter pay on GQ, saying that people always have something to complain about while denying any issues of reduced salaries. The UFC has a post-fight bonus structure, with fighters getting paid for each bout from the UFC's apparel deal with Venum on a varying scale.

Studies have shown that the UFC pays a 19-20% revenue split, which is incredibly low compared to other sports. With the sport turning into a big success in the last few years, Dana White is certainly credited with the impressive rise, but the pay issue has lingered throughout.

