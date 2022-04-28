Jake Paul discloses why he called out Michael Bisping - "I have a f***ing problem in my head"

Jake Paul recently opened up about his latest feud with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. 'The Problem Child' is of the opinion that a fight with Bisping would be a walk in the park for him. Regardless, he is hell-bent on settling their beef inside the ring.

In an interview with TheMacLife during the media scrum ahead of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight, Jake Paul offered his take on a potential fight against Michael Bisping.

According to Paul, owing to the difference in age, he could very well knock 'The Count' out in the first round should they ever cross paths inside the ring.

The 25-year-old further admitted that his desire to fight the Englishman is rooted in an eagerness to test the mettle of those who talk big on social media. He asserted that he wanted to find out whether they could back up their claims by accepting a fight:

"That's an easy fight for me. That's like a one-round fight. He's an old guy but here's the thing. Here's the thing about me. Here's the thing about me is if someone talks s**t, I have to f**k them up. You see? I have a f***ing problem in my head. If someone talks s**t, let's f***ing settle it in the ring. Let's see whether you're really about that or if you're just talking on Twitter. You feel me?"

Check out 'The Problem Child's' full interaction with the media below:

Jake Paul prefers a fight against John Fury over Tommy Fury

Jake Paul went onto discuss a potential fight against Tommy Fury. As per the Cleveland native, although he is still interested in locking horns with the Englishman, 'TNT' did not seem like a massive draw to him.

He went on to quip that a showdown against 'TNT's' father, John Fury, would be far more entertaining and would probably draw a bigger crowd:

"Look, I'm ready for that fight. We'll see if it can happen but at the same time like, he's not that big of a draw, right? The stadium was empty. No one really came for him, you know. There was a couple people in the stands owhatever, but, he's not as big of a name or as big of a draw as he thinks. I'd almost rather fight his dad John Fury, like, that would be more entertaining, obviously."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were previously scheduled to lock horns in December 2021. However, an injury derailed the fight, forcing Fury to watch Paul go toe-to-toe against former foe Tyron Woodley instead.

'The Problem Child' managed to outperform Woodley, decisively knocking him out in the sixth round.

