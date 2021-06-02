Jake Paul Disney star: What Disney show did the YouTuber-turned-boxer feature in?

Before entering the world of boxing, Jake Paul made YouTube videos involving pranks and rap songs.

'The Problem Child' started his professional career on Vine and YouTube in 2014. After his initial success on the platform, Paul was called up by Disney Channel to act in a TV show.

Jake Paul played the role of Dirk Mann in the show Bizaarvark for two seasons. Paul's character in the show was a person who would take dare requests from people and then perform them.

After quitting the show, Paul started focusing more on his YouTube career. He ran into a lot of controversy for the pranks he pulled in the videos.

The Disney star then decided to make a career switch and ventured into the world of boxing.

Today, the YouTuber has a professional 3-0 record, with all his wins coming via knockout. His latest win came against former UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren, who Paul put to sleep within 2 minutes of the fight.

Date announced for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight

News recently broke that Jake Paul will be fighting former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match. The fight was revealed to be set for August 28.

After the announcement, both fighters took to their their social media accounts to put out statements.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Also read: 5 reasons why Tyron Woodley wanted a fight against Jake Paul

Also read: Chael Sonnen wants to fight Jake Paul and set up a super showdown against Mike Tyson

"Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney star in 2 rounds." wrote Jake Paul on his Instagram post.

'The Problem Child' also challenged UFC president Dana White to put money on his promotion's former welterweight champion.

"Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex."

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Harvey Leonard