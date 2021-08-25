Jake Paul explains why he's so much more successful at boxing than other YouTubers or TikTokers

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul believes his reputation as a boxer is gradually turning into a young Mike Tyson-esque image.

The Cleveland native recently appeared in an interview with Fight Hype. Over the course of the interaction, Paul's immense success in the business of pay-per-view boxing was brought up. It was noted that other social media celebrities have failed to garner the kind of success Jake Paul has in the ring.

Whether it be celebrity boxing matches or entire events, Jake Paul is certainly levels above the other YouTube/TikTok stars who have attempted similar feats. Explaining why that's the case, Jake Paul said:

"People don't understand how hard the pay-per-view business is. I took time to build up that pay-per-view experience. My first event, I offered for $10. Then it was $20, then it was $50, then $50. I had to get my fans used to paying for that and puttng on a show. You're not just gonna come out of nowhere as a new boxer and charge $60 when no one has ever even seen you fight."

Jake Paul has taken his time to establish somewhat of a name in the field of boxing.

Starting out with fellow social media stars, Jake Paul eventually moved on to fight a retired professional athlete, and this year he's been mixing it up with former MMA champions.

"I think people see the work I put in. I'm getting highlight reel KOs, so people want to tune in to see that. All my opponents have dropped in the first round. I think I have that sort of Mike Tyson thing building up, where it's like, 'This is the young, crazy guy who's got power and he's finishing all his opponents.' So, I think people tune in to see that."

Watch the full interview with Fight Hype here:

What is next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The bout will take place on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The main card for the event will start at 8 p.m. ET. This is Jake Paul's first fight under the banner of Showtime Boxing. The PPV price of the fight has been set at $59.99 as per the Showtime website.

“but Jake what happens if you lose?!”



5 days.. Sunday August 29th. pic.twitter.com/1k5ngYaWLU — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2021

