"Whatever happens, I wish him all the best" - Michael Bisping insists Jake Paul fight a possibility for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is currently hanging on to the last fight under his current UFC contract. There has been speculation that the Stockton native will face Dustin Poirier in his final fight. However, the UFC appears hesitant to book a matchup between two of its biggest stars. The promotion hasn't been able to bring in any other matchup for the fighter so far either.

"I'm ready to fight my last fight UFC, Dana White — this guy says he's ready also so lets get this shit poppin. I got shit to do"



Nate Diaz once again calling for a fight against Dustin Poirier as he seeks to fight out his current contract with the UFC

Appearing in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed the fate of Diaz after his contract with the promotion expires.

Bisping believes that Diaz would want to 'test open waters'. The UFC Hall of Famer also insisted that the UFC star could take on Jake Paul in the boxing ring once the UFC releases him.

Giving his take on the 37-year-old MMA star's future after the UFC, Bisping said:

"If you know the politics of the situation, Nate Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract. After that, after he has fought out his contract, he wants to go do his thing. He wants to test open waters. He wants to... perhaps box Jake Paul, who knows? I don't know but whatever happens, I wish him all the best."

Justin Gaethje believes Nate Diaz doesn't hold any chance of winning against Khamzat Chimaev

A leaked image of a match roster for UFC 276 has revealed that the promotion is planning to offer Nate Diaz his last fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

The UFC's tentative plan for International Fight Week has been leaked.



And it's a stacked card.



📸 via FIGHT NEWSThe UFC’s tentative plan for International Fight Week has been leaked.And it’s a stacked card. What we saying to it?📸 via @thepivot 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨The UFC’s tentative plan for International Fight Week has been leaked. 👀And it’s a stacked card. What we saying to it? 📸 via @thepivot https://t.co/wre7wr829o

While appearing at the pre-fight conference for his upcoming title fight at UFC 274 against Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje was asked about this.

In response, 'The Highlight' stated that the Stockton native has '1% chance' of winning against the Swede fighter.

"I heard he turned down Khabib about 20 times, so for him to s**t on me for losing to Khabib, I find that hilarious. But if he's fighting Khamzat next, then I gotta give him some credit... I'm a fan of the sport because anything can happen at any time... he's not gonna out-wrestle him... he doesn't even have that power to shut someone's light out on accident... He has a 0% chance. 1% chance."

