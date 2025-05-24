"Jake Paul future opponent", "UFC 400" - Fans lose it as robot boxing championship ends in brutal KO in China

Jake Paul became an unexpected focal point of online chatter following the inauguration of the humanoid robot boxing championship in China, which spectacularly featured Unitree's G1 robots, and it blended advanced robotics with combat sports.

The event's outcome was a dramatic knockout, showcasing the G1's abilities, which included motion-capture training systems and agility. Though it is nowhere close to human speed, it was a show of humongous technological progress.

The event sparked a flurry of reactions from the netizens, where fans suggested that Jake Paul, the boxer, should face a robot opponent next. Paul, who started his boxing career in 2018, has since achieved an 11-1 record, including his notable victory against Mike Tyson.

Check out the clip of the robotic championship held in China:

Fans flooded the comment section with humorous and sarcastic reactions and comments. One fan wrote:

"UFC 400 will feature the first Real Steel Championship"

Another wrote:

"Jake Paul future opponent"

Some wrote:

"both those robots can beat dillon danis..."

"Little fella looks like he's been on the WD40"

"Very soon we are going to be having robot boxing matches. Will it be fun?"

Few others wrote:

"If they aren’t humans why are they heheadhuntingDoes that strategy make sense still even if they can’t have concussions?"

"But they go crazy when optimum dances a little".

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Jake Paul open to MMA showdown with brother Logan after PFL signing

Jake Paul has shown recent interest in fighting his brother, Logan Paul, under MMA rules. The two have always had each other's backs in the fight game.

Back in 2023, 'The Problem Child' signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). During an interview with Aerial Helwani, where the 28-year-old boxer was asked if he would ever take up a fight with his brother, he said:

"I'm guessing that's very real. For him, that would level the playing field because we both have never done MMA... I'd be down to do it just for fun, but I don't think it would ever happen."

Check out Paul's comments in the video below:

