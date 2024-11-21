Jake Paul gets challenged by 59-year-old former boxer who once knocked Lennox Lewis out for world title

Former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall has called out Jake Paul for a boxing match following the ex-Disney star's controversial contest against Mike Tyson last weekend.

On Nov. 15, Paul faced off against Tyson in a professional boxing bout live on Netflix. Despite a decent opening round by the 58-year-old, concerns over his age soon proved correct as he quickly tired and 'The Problem Child' took control.

Paul was then comfortable to play it safe and jab from range for the rest of the contest, eventually taking home the unanimous decision win.

Following his defeat, Mike Tyson has been largely praised by fans who were happy to see him take home a large sum of money without being knocked out. Jake Paul on the other hand, has faced a wave of critcism, with many calling out the 27-year-old once again for his desire to face retired or older fighters.

Despite the backlash Paul vs. Tyson received due to the age disparity, however, one person who is keen to face the Cleveland native is Oliver McCall. The 59-year-old, who is still competing professionally today, is a former WBC heavyweight champ, having won the title back in 1994 when he knocked out Lennox Lewis.

'The Atomic Bull' called out Jake Paul for a fight this week following his latest knockout win. During his post-fight interview, McCall took aim at Paul and said:

"I'm ready for anybody. I'd knock Jake Paul out...I think he knocked out Nate Robinson, the basketball player. I was a fan of him so I wanna get revenge for Robinson and then for what he did to Mike Tyson."

Jake Paul outlines next three objectives he wants to achieve in boxing

Jake Paul recently outlined three objectives that he's planning to achieve in the future, which includes raising the standard and profile of boxing as a whole.

Following his unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson last weekend, 'The Problem Child' has seen himself be called out by numerous boxing stars. The most notable names have been Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev, but Paul has yet to confirm his next opponent.

Instead, the former Disney channel star took to X to answer fan questions about his future. Paul replied to one tweet in particular, where he revealed his plans:

"My boxing path forward: Building MVP (the company will be focused on women and prospects and cultural events in any sport), becoming a world champion, and doing massive events along the way"

