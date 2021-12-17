Jake Paul gifts Tyron Woodley Rolex watch possibly worth $14,000 as mark of respect ahead of rematch

Jake Paul has expressed his appreciation for Tyron Woodley by giving him a "new generation" Rolex as an early-Christmas gift.

Paul was initially set to fight Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, on Saturday. However, the up-and-coming Brit pulled out of the fight mere weeks before the event, jeopardizing the entire fight card.

Fortunately, the former UFC welterweight champion agreed to fight Paul on short notice, saving the event. As a token of appreciation, Paul gifted Woodley a luxury watch, which the MMA star gladly accepted.

The pair of rivals shared a wholesome moment during a joint interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Surprised by his opponent's gesture of respect, Woodley told Helwani:

"I ain't never had an opponent do a lot of stuff this dude does. But mentally, it's warfare because I don't know what... You never know what to expect out of him."

Helwani tried to ask Paul how much the gift costs, but before he could answer, Woodley interrupted and said the price of the present isn't important. The model of the Rolex watch wasn't specified as well. But by the looks of it, it could be an Oyster Perpetual Explorer II, which costs roughly around $14,000.

However, Paul took the opening to take another shot at his opponent. 'The Problem Child' said he gave Woodley a watch because "it's time for me to knock him out."

Jake Paul gifts Tyron Woodley a Rolex watch:

Tyron Woodley says he'll still beat Jake Paul up

While Tyron Woodley is appreciative of Jake Paul's gift, the former UFC champion said the gesture changed nothing. According to 'The Chosen One,' he would still come into the fight with the intention of knocking Paul out.

"He [Jake Paul] wants to get beat up," said Tyron Woodley. "He likes this s***. He signed up for this fight, it's like, you guys on playing on I took the fight on last-minute notice. He didn't have to say yes. He could've waited and fought Tommy [Fury]. Tommy is the easier fight."

Paul and Woodley met in the ring for the first time in August. 'The Problem Child' ultimately outworked the MMA star to score a split decision victory after eight rounds.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim