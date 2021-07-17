"Jake Paul, your girls are mine" - Bellator fighter Charlie Campbell calls out 'The Problem Child' after win at Bellator 262

Bellator fighter Charlie Campbell appears to be irked by Jake Paul's combat sports venture. Following a massive win against Nicolas Giulietti at Bellator 262, the lightweight fighter called out 'The Problem Child' for his antics.

Campbell, who stopped Giulietti via obliterating body shots in round two, yelled at the camera post-fight, labeling Jake Paul's posse "fake."

"Jake Paul, your girls are mine. Your posse's fake, Jake Paul. Your girls are mine.

Charlie Campbell turned pro in 2019 following an undefeated amateur career. He has since won four of his five pro-MMA bouts. After extending his winning streak to three on Friday, the Long Island native is expecting a long-term contract with Bellator.

Well calculated and punishing with damage when he needed to be! Charlie Campbell with a tactical beat down! #Bellator262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2021

In the post-fight press conference, Campbell elaborated on why he made the fierce callout against Jake Paul. 'The Cannibal' said he wouldn't put up with Paul's polarizing, brash, loud-mouthed persona.

"His posse is fake. Everyone is sick and tired of him. He does a good job of selling stuff. If him and anyone he called out were playing tennis no one will watch. Combat sports is the most realest sports one-on-one thing in the world. He is full of sh*t." - Campbell said.

Charlie Campbell envisions Jake Paul calling him out in the future

Charlie Campbell still has a long way to go until he gains mainstream attention. However, the 26-year-old believes the Jake Paul matchup won't be too far-fetched once he gains notoriety in the 155lbs division. Adding to his rant about Jake Paul, Campbell stated that he is ready to trade blows with the vlogger if they ever meet in person. Campbell envisions that Paul will be the one to call him out down the line.

"If I ever got a chance to see him in person, I'd fight him for free. If he wants to set something up...in the future I guarantee it will be him calling me out. He thinks he is the man with the media right now? Watch, I'll take his girls right away from him," added Charlie Campbell.

Check out the entire post-fight press conference with Charlie Campbell below:

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a pro-boxer and is set to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 under the Showtime banner.

Edited by Avinash Tewari