Jake Paul gives sly four-word reaction to judge permitting massive UFC class-action case

The back-and-forth between the UFC and Jake Paul regarding fighter pay has been going on for a while now. In his most recent attack on the promotion, Paul took to his social media and shared a news article about a judge allowing a massive UFC class-action case. His four-word tweet read:

"Tic toc, tic toc…"

Check out his tweet below:

The plaintiffs (fighters) see the suit, which was first filed as an antitrust suit in 2014, as a fight for their rights and fair compensation. District Judge Richard Boulware stated on August 9 that they can now proceed as a class action, which means that about 1200 fighters can collectively sue the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.

The fighters contend that the UFC leveraged its influence to monopolize the sport and block other promotions, which affected their wages, while also using exclusive contracts to keep them bound to the organization. The class period covers fighters who were part of the promotion from December 2010 to June 2017.

The UFC has stated that it plans to appeal against the ruling.

Randy Couture expresses support for Jake Paul against Dana White regarding fighter pay

Jake Paul might have a lot of adversaries across the world of combat sports. Still, the YouTuber turned boxer recently found an unlikely supporter in former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture. Paul's belief that UFC president Dana White underpays his fighters makes him train his guns at White at any given opportunity.

Couture credits Paul for fighting former MMA fighters and giving them the chance to earn a good paycheck. While talking to MMA Junkie Radio, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

“Why is Jake Paul the mouth for MMA when he hasn’t fought in MMA yet? Because he brought in some MMA guys like Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva to do these Trillers, and those guys made more money from that one boxing match than they’ve ever made in MMA, which is ridiculous."

He added:

“And if it takes a guy like Jake Paul to shine a light on the disparaging difference in our sport, and the issue in our sport, then I’ll get behind that guy all day long. I’m not a fan of the trolling and the rhetoric, but he’s backed it up. He’s stepped in there, he’s done the work, he’s talented, he’s got a great platform, and he’s helping all of us as MMA fighters by shining a light on that and by poking Dana White in the chest the way he does.”

Watch the video below (22:47):