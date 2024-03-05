Jake Paul hints at date for his next fight, fans give him grief over potential opponent - "Found you a McDonald’s employee this time"

Jake Paul is seemingly contemplating a lightning-fast comeback to the squared circle.

'The Problem Child' is hot off a first-round TKO victory against Ryan Bourland last Saturday at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. He started the fight with a precise jab and followed up with forceful right-hand body shots. The sequence created an opening for a powerful combination that inflicted significant damage on Bourland near the ropes. Paul maintained relentless pressure until the referee ended the bout at 2:37.

Paul recently teased his fans on X with hints about a potential April date for his upcoming fight:

"We’re baaaaaaaacck… Friday, April 26 @MostVpromotions."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

However, fans responded to Paul's announcement with lukewarm enthusiasm and criticized his potential choice of opponents.

One fan wrote:

"Found you a McDonald’s employee this time, huh."

Another wrote:

"Gonna fight a plumber this time?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This time you sorted through the instacart shopper resumes you got, right?!"

"Another cab driver?"

Despite 'The Problem Child' claiming that he exclusively seeks matches with professional boxers, the YouTuber-turned-pugilist has often faced accusations of selectively choosing relatively unknown opponents who have been inactive for several years.

Throughout his ten-fight career, Paul has squared off against only three professional boxers, opting instead to challenge retired MMA fighters predominantly.

Michael Bisping's take on Jake Paul's 'charade' of fighting 'cherry-picked opponents'

Michael Bisping recently launched verbal jabs at Jake Paul, questioning the caliber of the American's boxing opponents.

During a video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' labeled Paul as a "fake" boxer who selectively chooses his opponents:

"The man is a fake, okay? Do not buy the wolf tickets. Do not accept the bullsh*t. This was a hand-picked, cherry-picked opponent for Jake Paul to beat up once again to continue the charade, okay? Listen, he got the job done, and he beat him in round one. And he looked decent. Of course. He's training. He's applying himself. but he did it against an opponent who wasn't applying himself."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (0:10):