What is Jake Paul's boxing record so far?

Jake Paul is nearing his fifth professional boxing match, taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Before then, let's take a look at his four pro bouts so far, as well as his single amateur fight.

The first time Jake Paul stepped into a boxing ring for a televised bout was on the undercard of Logan Paul vs. KSI at the Manchester Arena. He faced off against Deji Olatunji, a fellow YouTuber and the younger brother of KSI.

Jake Paul dominated the amateur bout from start to finish, with Deji's corner throwing in the towel in round five. Paul's next fight was against another YouTuber, but this time it would be a professional bout.

'The Problem Child' took on AnEsonGib, who had also capitalized on the trend of YouTubers crossing over into amateur boxing. To Jake Paul's credit, he demonstrated that he was simply the more talented boxer, utilizing a crisp jab to piece his opponent apart, forcing a standing TKO stoppage in the first round.

Jake Paul was then matched up with a legitimate athlete. However, the man's sport of choice was not boxing. He fought Nate Robinson, a former NBA player who fancied trying his hand at combat sports.

It would turn out to be a poor choice for Robinson, as Jake Paul did not allow him to leave the second round.

Jake Paul vs. former UFC fighters

Rather than take the step up in competition to begin facing actual boxers, Jake Paul compromised and booked matchups with two career MMA fighters. He first took on Ben Askren, a man known for his wrestling prowess, but not his striking skills.

Askren was KO'd in round one, extending Jake Paul's record to a perfect 3-0, with three finishes. He then took on Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who had racked up multiple KO victories over the course of his MMA career.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

The fight with Woodley ended in a split decision victory for Jake Paul. It was the first time he had been forced to go the distance. Woodley also came the closest anyone had to finishing 'The Problem Child', landing a huge overhand that knocked Paul into the ropes.

