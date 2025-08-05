Jake Paul hires Elon Musk's lawyer to target critics over fight rigging accusations

It appears Jake Paul has had enough of people accusing him of rigging fights and unjustly criticizing his moves in the boxing world. Paul has reportedly hired some high-profile legal help to fight back and will be looking to take action against those who have accused him of staging his fights.Paul is undoubtedly among the most controversial personalities in boxing today. While many slam 'The Problem Child' for curating his career by picking fights against much older opponents, others credit him for helping bring more eyeballs to the sport. He's notably picked up wins against major combat sports personalities like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.After the highly controversial Tyson fight in November 2024, many began doubling down on their criticism and questioned Paul for taking a fight against a 59-year-old opponent. Some even accused him of choreographing the fight in the aftermath. However, netizens might have to watch what they say about Paul in the future.Paul has now hired Elon Musk and Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, to help him sue critics who boast a significant media presence. In a statement made to The New York Post, Spiro confirmed the news and wrote:&quot;I’ve been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he has suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences.&quot;Manager claims fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is very much on the cardsJake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian recently shared his thoughts on a potential Anthony Joshua fight. The Most Valuable Promotions co-founder claimed that the fight could materialize sooner than most fans expect and revealed that they were &quot;actively&quot; negotiating with Joshua's representatives.In an interview with Sky Sports News, Bidarian addressed a potential Joshua-Paul clash and said:&quot;I think the fight can absolutely happen. I’m looking at it as Jake versus Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways... I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it, and I think experience-wise, Jake is learning very fast and growing, and Joshua is a little long in the tooth. So it could be a very interesting matchup, and we’re actively discussing it with Matchroom.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think we’re looking at it happening at the start of 2026. It’s public that AJ was taking a little time away; I think he had a little surgery. So once he’s ready, and once Jake is ready, we’re going to squarely focus on that. Wembley’s definitely a possibility. Jake said he’d like to do it there. He likes the idea of going in and hearing 90,000 people booing him.&quot; [H/t: Sky Sports News]