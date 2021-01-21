Jake Paul hires plane to taunt Conor McGregor with banner

Jake Paul has taken another dig at Conor McGregor by hiring a plane to fly a banner across the sky that read 'Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul'. The 23-year-old YouTuber has been continuously challenging McGregor for a fight, but the Irishman hasn't responded directly.

Paul first called out Conor McGregor after winning his second professional boxing fight against former Basketball player, Nate Robinson. He then challenged the UFC superstar in a foul-mouthed rant where he also targeted McGregor's fiancee Dee Delvin. Still, with no response from 'The Notorious', Paul uploaded a video to his Instagram account and labelled McGregor as "the world's biggest chicken".

In his latest callout, Jake Paul has hired a plane that flashed a banner containing a message for the Irishman.

Paul had the plane fly over Miami beach with 'Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul' written on the banner.

Conor McGregor is not against YouTubers boxing professionally

Conor McGregor recently broke his silence on Jake Paul when he was asked about the new trend of YouTubers becoming professional boxers.

In an interview with Spotlight Updates, Conor McGregor had stated that he doesn't think YouTubers having a go at a career in professional boxing makes a mockery of the sport.

"If they're (YouTubers) fighting then they can't make a mockery of it. If they're getting in and they're competing, I'm not so much against it... The numbers that show (Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV) calculated was because it was a Mike Tyson fight you know. Tyson is an iconic fighter and so is Roy Jones. They're two GOATs in the world of combat sports. Then there's the YouTube kid (Jake Paul) and a former NBA star competing underneath that, so it done good business," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor has so far refused to give 'The Problem Child' any attention, and it seems that the UFC superstar is only focused on fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.