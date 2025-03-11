Jake Paul holds Jon Jones in high regard as he seemingly disagrees with Alex Pereira being called 'The one, the only!’ by Bruce Buffer

Jake Paul has shared his opinion on Bruce Buffer announcing former UFC light heavyweight champion as "the one, the only!" during a live broadcast.

Pereira locked horns against Magomed Ankalaev for the title in the main event of UFC 313. The event was held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the introductions for the main event, Buffer announced Pereira by using 'the one, the only!', a phrase that the UFC announcer had previously only reserved for Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

ESPN MMA took notice of the moment and uploaded a post about it on social media.

The post caught the attention of Paul, who commented that although he could see Pereira as a big name in the sport, neither him nor McGregor should be compared to Jones:

"Guess that's a face but shouldn't compare undefeated Jones to those two."

Check out a screenshot of Jake Paul's comment below:

Jake Paul reacts to an Instagram post by ESPN MMA

Jake Paul speaks on the Floyd Mayweather's demand that is preventing a clash between the two

Jake Paul has claimed that his weight is an obstacle preventing him from sharing the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

It all started when 'Money' made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was asked for his thoughts on a potential clash agaisnt Paul.

Mayweather stated that he would make light work of 'The Problem Child':

"Easy... Too easy... at 48 [years old], too easy!"

In a video uploaded to his brother Logan Paul's YouTube channel, Jake responded by claiming that Mayweather had demanded for the weight limit for their potential clash to be 160 pounds.

According to Paul, this was the demand that was proving to be a hurdle in their matchup becoming a reality:

"He wouldn't sign [the contract] though. He said I would have to weigh 160 [pounds]. It's not even physically possible."

Check out Jake Paul's reaction below (2:00):

