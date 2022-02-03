Jake Paul includes Claressa Shields in list of trailblazing female boxers, possibly signaling the end of their beef

Jake Paul and Claressa Shields appear to be on good terms after feuding with each other over the past several months.

Paul recently paid tribute to the greatest female boxers in history by delivering a speech during the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano press conference. In his soliloquy, Paul recognized Shields' contribution to the sport, despite previously being at odds with her. 'The Problem Child' said:

"Today is about Amanda and Katie, the two best female fighters in the world right now," said Paul. "They deserve this stage, they deserve this historic payday and they deserve to settle who is the pound-for-pound best, which is why I'm excited to see this fight, for real. But it's also about Ann Wolfe, Christy Martin, Laila Ali, Mia St. John, and many other legendary boxers who helped laid the foundation for these ladies to be sitting here today. It's about Claressa Shields, Mikaela Mayer, Alycia Baumgardner, and other amazing professionals currently in the sport. And most of all, it's about the future young women and girls all over the world who will see April 30th as a moment that made the impossible possible."

The decision to include Shields seems to be an indication that 'The Problem Child' has patched things up with the 'GWOAT.' In an interview with Fight Hype, Paul said "it's time to squash" his beef with 'T-Rex'. He added that he's now ready to work with the boxing phenom to improve the state of women's boxing.

Claressa Shields says Jake Paul is good for women's boxing

For Claressa Shields, the feeling is mutual. The professional boxer and up-and-coming MMA fighter said she now respects Jake Paul for his contribution to women's boxing. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Shields said:

"Now, I just wish him the best, you know what I mean? I wish him the best... If he ever wants to spar, that's up in the air, it's always an option because I do owe him a couple of blows. But other than that, what he's doing for Amanda is great. I think him getting involved and getting the fight with Katie made is great for Amanda and Katie and it's great for women's boxing. So you know, I appreciate him for that."

Serrano, of course, is promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. The Puerto Rican has also competed on a couple of the 25-year-old's undercards.

