'We got the secret crabby patty formula'- Jake Paul claims Most Valuable Productions provides best representation for athletes, fighters and musical artists

Jake Paul has scaled the peaks of success in 2021, be it inside the boxing ring or in the promotional business. In a recent post on social media, Paul looked back at everything that Most Valuable Promotions had achieved in 2021. Thanking his manager Nakisa Bidarian, he revealed the MVP team was only getting started.

'The Problem Child' hailed MVP as the best platform for any athlete or artist to be represented by. Paul offered fans greater insight into MVP's success on his Instagram story:

"What was done this year in boxing has never been accomplished before and will never be replicated again. From the business side all the way to the cultural impact and historic knockouts. I want to thank my advisor/ business partner/ manager Nakisa Bidarian [BAVAFA Sports] for being my partner in crime this year and helping to conjure the unthinkable. For any athlete/fighter/even musical artist the best place to be represented right now is [Most Valuable Promotions]. And we just getting started. We got the secret crabby patty formula."

Jake Paul's Instagram story [Image Credits- @jakepaul on Instagram]

This comes shortly after Paul featured on a list of the highest-earning YouTubers in 2021, according to Forbes.

He came in at No. 2 on the list, having earned $45 million. Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) took the No.1 spot on the list with record earnings of $54 million.

In a subsequent post on his story, Paul called his fans' attention to a potential scrap between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor in a bid to prove his point. The Cleveland native reposted a tweet that hinted that a massive fight between the two was in the works.

Jake Paul's Instagram story [Image Credits- @jakepaul on Instagram]

Jake Paul teases an MMA announcement

In a recent post on social media, Paul continued to flame UFC president Dana White for his dealings with Francis Ngannou. His latest scathing attack on the UFC supremo came in the wake of Ngannou's recent comments about his contract status.

The 24-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon..."

Jake Paul @jakepaul MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… https://t.co/8Ics8l1ZAZ give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/mmafighting/st… give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

In fact, 'The Problem Child' recently offered fans a sneak peek into his recent MMA training. This, after Paul challenged Dana White to let him take on Jorge Masivdal in an MMA match by signing a one-fight contract with the UFC.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

