"This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss" - Jake Paul, Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, and others tip hats to Nate Diaz's UFC swan song

Modified Sep 11, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a high note and MMA Twitter has rejoiced.

It's no secret that UFC 279 could be Diaz's last appearance in the octagon as his contract is set to expire after the event. Diaz also indicated multiple times that he's intending to leave the UFC due to his differences with the company's top brass.

With that in mind, many believe the UFC deliberately tried to send Diaz off on a loss by pitting him against a terrible stylistic matchup in Khamzat Chimaev. However, the MMA gods smiled upon Stockton's favorite son after Chimaev's horrific weight miss led to a more favorable matchup between Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Watch Nate Diaz's submission win in the clip below:

NATE DIAZ DOES ONE MORE TIME!!!!!!! #UFC279 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/ta75j4ueC3

On top of that, Diaz successfully snapped his two-fight losing streak by submitting his fellow UFC icon via guillotine choke. The win means Diaz will be departing on his own terms, and UFC Twitter is utterly delighted.

UFC superstars Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, and Francis Ngannou expressed their appreciation for Diaz. Ngannou, who has his own issues with the company, was obviously happy to see the octagon bad boy stick it to the man.

What a show. Love this game.
All respect! #Legends #UFC279 Ossss https://t.co/ZDB6d1K63i
Nate Diaz is a FREE man!Congrats Nathan👏🏾

Former double-champ Henry Cejudo, Cris Cyborg, Derek Brunson, Billy Quarantillo, and Chris Curtis highlighted how impressive Diaz's victory was. Their sentiments were echoed by BJ Penn, Megan Anderson, Tanner Boser, Josh Thompson, and Joe Giannetti.

What a way to go out if this is really it. Nate Diaz is a legend of the fight game! 👏 #UFC279
I was Triple ZERO when Nate Diaz made his UFC debut (June 2007). Didn't even win my gold medal yet. That's how long Nate Diaz has been a legend of the fight game! @NateDiaz209
Congrats @NateDiaz209 2-0 this weekend. 🔥
Nate had the best week of events , UFC contract ends as he wanted, stock rises . On to the next venture ! 🫡 #UFC279
Wow Nate Diaz abt to get paiddddddddddd #UFC279 what a win 💯💯💯💯
Guys... Nate Diaz just won the game. My man really just said Jumanji. Well played sir. Well played. #UFC279
Real Ninja = @NateDiaz209 🥷
WHAT AN ENDING FOR NATE!! After 15 years in the UFC you couldn't have asked for a more fitting ending 🥺#ufc279 #DiazArmy
Diaz and Ferguson was exactly what we hoped it would be. That was a proper last fight in UFC for Nate. Exciting fight by two OGs. Thank you both. #UFC279
Congratulations @NateDiaz209 on an amazing UFC career if we don’t see you return. 👊🏽 https://t.co/UYAHBdRDWf
Woww Diaz by sub what are the odds on that one?! Cinderella Story for Nate Diaz #UFC279

Meanwhile, YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul hinted at what could be next for Diaz. 'The Problem Child' posted a series of tweets to tease a matchup between himself and the UFC superstar.

Breaking News: Nate Diaz is officially out of his UFC contract.
Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat
This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. https://t.co/erwnFxBvkc
Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. https://t.co/wZoKkDbN2s

What's next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz confirmed that he's leaving the UFC during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

He made it clear, however, that doesn't intend to leave the combat sports just yet. In what could be his final dialogue inside the octagon, Diaz revealed what's next for his career:

"I wanna get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna take over another profession and become the best at that... and then I'm gonna be f***ing right back here to get the f***ing UFC title."

Watch Nate Diaz's interview below:

