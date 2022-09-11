"This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss" - Jake Paul, Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, and others tip hats to Nate Diaz's UFC swan song

Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a high note and MMA Twitter has rejoiced.

It's no secret that UFC 279 could be Diaz's last appearance in the octagon as his contract is set to expire after the event. Diaz also indicated multiple times that he's intending to leave the UFC due to his differences with the company's top brass.

With that in mind, many believe the UFC deliberately tried to send Diaz off on a loss by pitting him against a terrible stylistic matchup in Khamzat Chimaev. However, the MMA gods smiled upon Stockton's favorite son after Chimaev's horrific weight miss led to a more favorable matchup between Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Watch Nate Diaz's submission win in the clip below:

On top of that, Diaz successfully snapped his two-fight losing streak by submitting his fellow UFC icon via guillotine choke. The win means Diaz will be departing on his own terms, and UFC Twitter is utterly delighted.

UFC superstars Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, and Francis Ngannou expressed their appreciation for Diaz. Ngannou, who has his own issues with the company, was obviously happy to see the octagon bad boy stick it to the man.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender What a show. Love this game. What a show. Love this game.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

Congrats Nathan 🏾 Nate Diaz is a FREE man!Congrats Nathan Nate Diaz is a FREE man!Congrats Nathan👏🏾

Former double-champ Henry Cejudo, Cris Cyborg, Derek Brunson, Billy Quarantillo, and Chris Curtis highlighted how impressive Diaz's victory was. Their sentiments were echoed by BJ Penn, Megan Anderson, Tanner Boser, Josh Thompson, and Joe Giannetti.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo #UFC279 What a way to go out if this is really it. Nate Diaz is a legend of the fight game! What a way to go out if this is really it. Nate Diaz is a legend of the fight game! 👏 #UFC279

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo I was Triple ZERO when Nate Diaz made his UFC debut (June 2007). Didn't even win my gold medal yet. That's how long Nate Diaz has been a legend of the fight game! @NateDiaz209 I was Triple ZERO when Nate Diaz made his UFC debut (June 2007). Didn't even win my gold medal yet. That's how long Nate Diaz has been a legend of the fight game! @NateDiaz209

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Nate had the best week of events , UFC contract ends as he wanted, stock rises . On to the next venture ! 🫡 #UFC279 Nate had the best week of events , UFC contract ends as he wanted, stock rises . On to the next venture ! 🫡 #UFC279

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Wow Nate Diaz abt to get paiddddddddddd #UFC279 what a win Wow Nate Diaz abt to get paiddddddddddd #UFC279 what a win 💯💯💯💯

Megan Anderson @MeganAnderson



After 15 years in the UFC you couldn't have asked for a more fitting ending 🥺



#ufc279 #DiazArmy WHAT AN ENDING FOR NATE!!After 15 years in the UFC you couldn't have asked for a more fitting ending 🥺 WHAT AN ENDING FOR NATE!! After 15 years in the UFC you couldn't have asked for a more fitting ending 🥺#ufc279 #DiazArmy

Tanner Boser @BulldozerBoser Diaz and Ferguson was exactly what we hoped it would be. That was a proper last fight in UFC for Nate. Exciting fight by two OGs. Thank you both. #UFC279 Diaz and Ferguson was exactly what we hoped it would be. That was a proper last fight in UFC for Nate. Exciting fight by two OGs. Thank you both. #UFC279

Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 @Giannettimma Woww Diaz by sub what are the odds on that one?! Cinderella Story for Nate Diaz #UFC279 Woww Diaz by sub what are the odds on that one?! Cinderella Story for Nate Diaz #UFC279

Meanwhile, YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul hinted at what could be next for Diaz. 'The Problem Child' posted a series of tweets to tease a matchup between himself and the UFC superstar.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Breaking News:



Nate Diaz is officially out of his UFC contract. Breaking News: Nate Diaz is officially out of his UFC contract.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat

Jake Paul @jakepaul This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. https://t.co/erwnFxBvkc

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. https://t.co/wZoKkDbN2s

What's next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz confirmed that he's leaving the UFC during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

He made it clear, however, that doesn't intend to leave the combat sports just yet. In what could be his final dialogue inside the octagon, Diaz revealed what's next for his career:

"I wanna get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna take over another profession and become the best at that... and then I'm gonna be f***ing right back here to get the f***ing UFC title."

Watch Nate Diaz's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew