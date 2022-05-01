Jake Paul issues scathing reply to Conor McGregor's "who the f**k is this jacka** tweet - "The one who isn't owned by Dana White"

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have had an interesting back-and-forth on social media following the recently concluded women's boxing magnum opus between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The Irishman was rooting for his fellow countryman Taylor, while Paul was supporting Serrano, who is managed by his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions.

After Taylor edged Serrano via a razor-close split decision, the former two-division UFC champion congratulated her and went on to jibe at Jake Paul. McGregor mocked Paul, who was seated ringside, using his famous "who the f**k is that guy" line with a slight twist and likening the 5-0 boxer to controversial British DJ Jimmy Savile.

"Who the F**k is this jacka** in the pink Jimmy Saville glasses?"

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ?

Paul issued a scathing response to McGregor's tweet, reminding him about his recent failures inside the octagon. The 25-year-old claimed that he's done more for fighters than the Irishman, taking credit for setting up the fight between Serrano and Taylor on a massive scale and getting both women paid handsomely.

'The Problem Child' further went on to claim that he isn't "owned" by Dana White, unlike McGregor:

"Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have, the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5, the one who isn’t owned by Dana White, the one who made the fight you just watched happen [and] the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana Whitethe one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana White the one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

McGregor then went on to share an image of Jimmy Savile in response to Paul's tweet.

Will Jake Paul and Conor McGregor fight each other down the line?

Jake Paul has challenged Conor McGregor to fight him inside the squared circle on several occasions in the past. 'The Problem Child' initially made a profanity-laced callout to McGregor, insulting the Irishman's fiancee Dee Devlin in the process. Thereafter, he drew flak from the entire MMA community for the same.

More recently, Paul said he'd be willing to step inside the octagon to fight McGregor under MMA rules as well. All this while, McGregor didn't respond to to the Cleveland native, refusing to take the bait and afford him the clout he's seemingly looking for. All that seems to have changed after their recent back-and-forth on social media.

McGregor is currently gearing up to return to the octagon later this year. He suffered back-to-back losses last year and will look to get back in the win column in his next fight. Jake Paul, on the other hand, is expected to fight in August but hi opponent is yet to be announced.

It will be interesting to see if their paths cross in the future.

Edited by David Andrew