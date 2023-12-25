Jake Paul leaks DMs about "Ken doll" Tommy Fury after enraged tweet over shocking call-out

Tommy Fury's disrespectful call-out of Logan Paul has prompted Jake Paul to come out in defense of his brother, leaking a bizarre DM chain about 'TNT.'

Fury has become a bane for the celebrity boxing elite recently. The 24-year-old has taken out influencer boxing A-listers Jake Paul and KSI. Now, the Briton has taken aim at 'The Maverick.'

During an interview, he proclaimed that a fight with him would be a death wish for Logan Paul. He then proceeded to call out the YouTuber, daring him to step into the ring with him.

In a post on X, 'The Maverick' responded to the Fury, speculating that the abrupt call-out was a devious ploy to duck another fight:

"Why is this Ken doll calling ME out, a wrestler, when I know for a fact my 8-1 boxing brother @jakepaul just offered him the most money he’s ever been paid to fight? What (are) you running from Tommy?"

Expand Tweet

Minutes later, 'The Problem Child' doubled down on his brother's argument and accused 'TNT' on social media of not accepting the rematch against him despite being offered a sizeable fight purse and an opportunity to fight on a big stage.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the trash talk did not end there. Shortly after his original post, Paul leaked a cryptic DM chain between him and his brother, where the pair slid in a few more sly jabs at 'TNT.'

Expand Tweet

When Jake Paul threw shade at Tommy Fury's boxing ability

Although Tommy Fury earned a split-decision win over Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' is not impressed by 'TNT's' pugilistic skill set.

Being a member of the fabled Fury family, Tommy's boxing pedigree is unrivaled, and he has been trained in the sweet science from an early age. However, Paul is convinced that the fact his opponent was barely able to squeeze out a split decision win was not a good look on Fury.

During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said:

"He came up to me afterward when we were in the medical office. He was like- 'Bro, you did great. I've been doing this since I was six', and when I think about it, I'm like, 'damn, like, what have you been doing for all those years because you're not that good'. I've been doing this for (just) three years."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (1:57):