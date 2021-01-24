Jake Paul makes insulting $10,000 offer to fight Conor McGregor after his loss at UFC 257

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor in the second round of the fight and handed the latter the first TKO/KO loss of his MMA career. In the aftermath of the fight, the entire social media world reacted to the news and a certain Jake Paul also sent out a message for The Notorious One.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer has called out Conor McGregor on multiple occasions for a fight. Seemingly, Paul had also offered the Irishman a total of $50 million, however, in a recent video he instead offered a total of 10K in cash to McGregor.

Taking to social media, here is how Jake Paul reacted to Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier:

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Throughout these past few months, Jake Paul has called out Conor McGregor on multiple occasions. Taking to Instagram, Paul has taunted the former UFC double champion and even went as far as to insult his family.

However, The Notorious One hasn't really given much attention to Paul and claimed that a fight against him is not something he envisions at the moment. Taking advantage of McGregor's loss to Poirier, Jake Paul was quick to react to the Irishman's defeat.

What happens to Conor McGregor from here on?

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he won't be stepping away from the sport, despite the loss to Dustin Poirier. As things stand, the score is tied at 1-1 between the two and it'll be interesting to note what plans the UFC has in store for the former UFC lightweight champion moving forward.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time in over a year, Conor McGregor did look good in the early stages of his fight. However, UFC 257 eventually concluded with Dustin Poirier's hand being raised and McGregor suffering his first loss in the octagon since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As far as Conor McGregor is concerned with the world of Boxing, he is aiming for a showdown against Manny Pacquiao later this year. A fight with Jake Paul remains out of the question for the time being.