Jake Paul reveals he will have a "funny" message for Tommy Fury during his walkout against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has successfully established himself as a troll from the time he started to blow up on the Internet. Even though the social media star has had a successful transition to the world of boxing, Paul is still fond of trolling people, especially ones he wants to fight.

Jake Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated rematch and is planning something special for his walkout. 'The Problem Child' recently revealed that he plans on showcasing a special message for his original opponent, Tommy Fury, during his walk towards the ring.

While recently speaking to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul said:

"I have a message to send to him during my walkout so people will see my message for Tommy Fury while I'm walking out. Yeah, It's pretty funny."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

It is worth noting that Jake Paul was initially supposed to take on Tommy Fury on December 18. However, after the latter suffered a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib, he was forced to withdraw from the fight. In an attempt to keep the card alive, Tyron Woodley was approached with an opportunity to right the wrongs from his first fight against Paul. 'The Chosen One' lost that bout via split decision.

Did Jake Paul troll Tommy Fury at the weigh-ins?

Jake Paul has made sure to troll Tommy Fury every step of the way. Predictably, 'The Problem Child' did not forget to take shots at Tyson Fury's younger brother at the weigh-ins.

Jake Paul walked in wearing a t-shirt that read: 'Tommy this could've been you.' With all the trash talk, it will be interesting to see whether Fury and Paul will eventually cross paths in the squared circle. However, Paul's first order of business is to get past 'The Chosen One' on the night of December 18.

