Jake Paul reveals he will have a "funny" message for Tommy Fury during his walkout against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Weigh-in
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Weigh-in
Shivam Khatwani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 18, 2021 11:18 PM IST
News

Jake Paul has successfully established himself as a troll from the time he started to blow up on the Internet. Even though the social media star has had a successful transition to the world of boxing, Paul is still fond of trolling people, especially ones he wants to fight.

Will @TWooodley knock out @jakepaul to secure the extra $500K bag?💰 #PaulWoodley✌️ 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 on @Showtime PPV🥊 𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙀𝙍 👉s.sho.com/1218 https://t.co/Y4fHq0VrOD

Jake Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated rematch and is planning something special for his walkout. 'The Problem Child' recently revealed that he plans on showcasing a special message for his original opponent, Tommy Fury, during his walk towards the ring.

While recently speaking to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul said:

"I have a message to send to him during my walkout so people will see my message for Tommy Fury while I'm walking out. Yeah, It's pretty funny."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

It is worth noting that Jake Paul was initially supposed to take on Tommy Fury on December 18. However, after the latter suffered a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib, he was forced to withdraw from the fight. In an attempt to keep the card alive, Tyron Woodley was approached with an opportunity to right the wrongs from his first fight against Paul. 'The Chosen One' lost that bout via split decision.

Did Jake Paul troll Tommy Fury at the weigh-ins?

Jake Paul has made sure to troll Tommy Fury every step of the way. Predictably, 'The Problem Child' did not forget to take shots at Tyson Fury's younger brother at the weigh-ins.

.@tommytntfury this could have been you ➡️ #PaulWoodley goes down tomorrow on SHO PPV.Order now: s.sho.com/1218 https://t.co/Hd6q9oZ3qE

Jake Paul walked in wearing a t-shirt that read: 'Tommy this could've been you.' With all the trash talk, it will be interesting to see whether Fury and Paul will eventually cross paths in the squared circle. However, Paul's first order of business is to get past 'The Chosen One' on the night of December 18.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
