One of the top 3 best strikers in MMA history - Jake Paul names the only UFC fighter he wouldn't want to face

Jake Paul recently appeared on the TimboSugarShow with Tim Welch and Sean O'Malley. During the interaction, he spoke about all things boxing.

'The Problem Child' discussed his recent failed matchup against Hasim Rahman Jr., a potential bout taking place in October, and some hypthetical matchups with current UFC fighters.

Welch, co-host of the podcast and Sean O'Malley's coach, asked Paul if he would ever be interested in fighting UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Problem Child' was quick to admit that Adesanya is essentially the only fighter on the UFC roster that he wouldn't collide with.

"He is tall as f*ck, and I mean, his striking. He's arguably one of the best strikers, top 3 ever in the history of the sport. There is a lot of UFC fighters... I think he is literally the only one who I wouldn't fight."

A hypothetical boxing match between Israel Adesanya and Jake Paul could possibly be a one-sided affair, but a pre-fight press conference between the pair would certainly be an entertaining watch.

Jake Paul chimes in on UFC fighter pay once again

Since Jake Paul entered the world of combat sports, he has been more than happy to share his opinion on the UFC and the amount that the promotion pays its fighters.

Dana White's recent appearance on GQ Sports has given Paul new ammunition to fire with, and 'The Problem Child' did not hold back.

Paul released a series of tweets unloading on the UFC and Dana White, trying to highlight what he perceives to be the absurdity of the company.

"No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don't see that then you are one of Dana's sheeps."

They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. Greg Rosenstein @grosenstein



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."



youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay."You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid." Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay. "You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… https://t.co/Ix79jgAUrZ No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps.They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st… No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st…

'The Problem Child' then followed that tweet up with:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

It is hard to tell what the motives are for Jake Paul. Does he truly care about fighter pay, or is he just attacking the biggest name in combat sports right now in order to boost his own popularity?

No one knows for certain, but the topic has certainly split opinion in the community.

